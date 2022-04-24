Russia Says It Has Evacuated Nearly 1 Million Ukrainians To Russian Territory

Russia has confirmed that approx. 1 million Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated to Russian territory. The Defence Ministry of Russia stated that since the start of the military operation in Ukraine, over 951 thousand citizens of Ukraine's territories from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, have been evacuated to Russia. As per the reports of Interfax, on Saturday, Mikhail Mizintsev, who is head of the Russian Federation's National Defense Control Center stated that over the past 24 hours, without the participation of Ukrainian authorities, 16,838 people were evacuated to Russia from dangerous regions of Ukraine including 1,402 children. He further said that in total 951,329 people have been evacuated to Russia, including 174,689 children.

Ukraine has stated that Russia is illegally evacuating the Ukrainian people. However, Mizintsev claimed that Russian officials received 287 appeals from Ukrainian people requesting to relocate to Russia during the day. In total, 2,752,552 people from 2,129 Ukrainian localities are in the database of those intending to depart for the Russian Federation. Mizintsev further said that over 9.5 thousand temporary accommodation centres continue to function in the Russian Federation's constituent entities, all of which are fully equipped with the required equipment and offer places to relax with hot meals. He also claimed that the people are given skilled medical and psychological care.

Mizintsev further stated that the Russian army treats the Ukrainian people with respect and does not attack civilians, adding that the Ukrainian army and nationalist armed formations, the Russian Federation's armed forces treat the local population exclusively humanely and do not strike at the country's civilian infrastructure while carrying out the tasks of a special military operation, according to Interfax.

Ukraine is planning a provocation in Odesa to accuse Russian forces, says Mizintsev

In the meanwhile, he blamed Ukraine's special services for planning a provocation in Odesa to accuse Russian forces of strikes on civilian targets. He said that the secret services of Ukraine are organizing a provocation in the area of the Odesa port "Yuzhny", employing hazardous chemicals to accuse Russian soldiers. Mizintsev also said that the Kyiv administration is organizing cynical provocations to discredit the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

Image: AP