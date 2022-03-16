Last Updated:

Russia Says It Is Withdrawing From The Council Of Europe, Hands In Formal Notice

The ministry said it handed a formal notice about Russia’s decision to leave continent’s leading human rights organization to the Council of Europe’s Sec Gen

Russia

The ministry said it handed a formal notice about Russia’s decision to leave the continent’s leading human rights organization to the Council of Europe’s Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić on Tuesday.

It said the move followed the Council of Europe’s decision to suspend Russia’s membership that was taken on Feb. 25.

The ministry charged that the Council of Europe has become an instrument of exerting pressure on Russia and alleged that it has been heavily influenced by NATO and the European Union. It said in a statement that its withdrawal from the Council of Europe wouldn’t impact human rights and freedoms in the country, which officials said are safeguarded by the Russian constitution.

READ | Jaishankar says India to facilitate possible evacuation of students via Russian cities

Russia’s invasion has sparked widespread allegations of war crimes, as hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been killed and numerous residential areas have been targeted by Russian troops.

