Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova spoke about Russia's absence from the hearing in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), conducted on March 7 and 8. She stated that Moscow refrained from attending the hearing "in light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit." The United Nations' top court held the public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures presented by Ukraine in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation).

International Court of Justice president Joan Donoghue had expressed regret over Russia's absence from the proceedings. She stated that the Registrar sent certified copies of the application and request for the indication of temporary measures to the Russian Federation's government shortly after they were filed. On Monday, the Ukrainian representative emphasised during the initial briefing on the case that the Russian Federation must cease its assault on Ukraine.

ICJ to deliver the verdict at a public hearing

"My country is facing a great war. As I stand before the great hall of justice, people in my country are getting killed," he added. Claiming that Europe has not seen such military aggression since World War II, the Ukrainian representative also accused Russia of 'demonifying' Ukraine. He went on to claim that if the world's top court does not act against Russia soon, it will cause "irreparable damage." Meanwhile, the ICJ stated that the verdict of the court will be pronounced at a public hearing, the date of which will be notified to parties in due course of time.

Interim measures sought by Ukraine at ICJ

Russia shall immediately suspend the military operations

Russia shall immediately ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control, direction, or influence, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations

Russia shall refrain from any action and shall provide assurances that no action is taken that may aggravate or extend the dispute that is the subject of this application or render this dispute more difficult to resolve

Russia shall provide a report to the ICJ on measures taken to implement the court’s Order on Provisional Measures one week after such Order and then on a regular basis to be fixed by the court

