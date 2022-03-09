Quick links:
Image: AP/Twitter/@CIJ_ICJ
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova spoke about Russia's absence from the hearing in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), conducted on March 7 and 8. She stated that Moscow refrained from attending the hearing "in light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit." The United Nations' top court held the public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures presented by Ukraine in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation).
International Court of Justice president Joan Donoghue had expressed regret over Russia's absence from the proceedings. She stated that the Registrar sent certified copies of the application and request for the indication of temporary measures to the Russian Federation's government shortly after they were filed. On Monday, the Ukrainian representative emphasised during the initial briefing on the case that the Russian Federation must cease its assault on Ukraine.
On March 7-8, UN Int'l Court of Justice in The Hague held a hearing on request for provisional measures presented by Ukraine in an unsubstantiated lawsuit against Russia. In light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit, we decided not to attend it: Russian Foreign Ministry Spox— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022
"My country is facing a great war. As I stand before the great hall of justice, people in my country are getting killed," he added. Claiming that Europe has not seen such military aggression since World War II, the Ukrainian representative also accused Russia of 'demonifying' Ukraine. He went on to claim that if the world's top court does not act against Russia soon, it will cause "irreparable damage." Meanwhile, the ICJ stated that the verdict of the court will be pronounced at a public hearing, the date of which will be notified to parties in due course of time.
