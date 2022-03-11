As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, an attack on a hospital in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol was reported on March 9. This attack witnessed a global outrage as top leaders condemned the 'cruel' activities. However, rubbishing the claims, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, claimed that it is 'fake news' as the hospital which was attacked had been turned into a military object by radicals.

Dmitry Polyanskiy tweeted, "That’s how #Fakenews is born. We warned in our statement back on 7 March that this hospital has been turned into a military object by radicals. Very disturbing that UN spreads this information without verification".

That’s how #Fakenews is born. We warned in our statement back on 7 March (https://t.co/OpSeejBais) that this hospital has been turned into a military object by radicals. Very disturbing that UN spreads this information without verification #Mariupol #Mariupolhospital https://t.co/99v8avyThS pic.twitter.com/JsHgsv5YfQ — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 9, 2022

This comes after the Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres termed the attack on the Mariupol hospital as 'horrific' and said, "Civilians are paying the highest price for a war that has nothing to do with them. This senseless violence must stop. End the bloodshed now".

Russia attacks hospital in Ukraine

On March 9, Russia attacked a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol as top diplomats from Moscow and Kyiv failed to make progress on a possible cease-fire to enable humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations. On the 15th day of the war, Ukraine not just made efforts to stop Russian advances but also to safely evacuate people from cities like Mariupol and Kharkiv in the northeast.

According to the Red Cross, more than 400,000 people are stuck in Mariupol without humanitarian aid and evacuation corridors. Mariupol is a key port city on the coast of the Sea of Azov which is a major transit point on the road to Crimea, and as per the analysts' speculations, Russians might seek to seize the city as part of a "land bridge" to the occupied Crimea Peninsula.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered Day 16 on Friday, March 11. With continuous sanctions imposed on Russia by many countries including the US, UK, and Australia, Russian President Putin has said Russia will solve its problems and called the sanctions illegitimate.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's economic adviser mentioned the war has impacted the country heavily with an estimate of $10 billion damage to infrastructure has been recorded. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv informed that about two million people have fled the city.

(Image: AP)