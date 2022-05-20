Russia Says It Will Open Ukraine's Black Sea Ports 'only If Sanctions Are Reviewed'

Amid the ongoing brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Russian government stated that it would consider opening access to Ukraine's Black Sea ports only "if sanctions against Moscow are reviewed." Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain producers, used to export the majority of its goods via seaports. However, the war-torn country has been constrained to export by train or through its minor Danube River ports since Russia launched a full-fledged war in late February.

"You have to not only appeal to the Russian Federation but also look deeply at the whole complex of reasons that caused the current food crisis. In the first instance, these are the sanctions that have been imposed against Russia by the US and the European Union (EU) that interfere with normal free trade, encompassing food products including wheat, fertilisers and others," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrei Rudenko was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency. His remarks came after UN food chief David Beasley urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to open Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. According to reports, the World Food Program provides food to around 125 million people across the world and purchases half of its grain from Ukraine.

People across world experiencing severe food shortages: Report

According to the newly released '2022 Global Report on Food Crises,' the total number of people experiencing severe food shortages in at least 53 countries are most in need of help which has risen substantially from 135 million in 2019 to 193 million in 2021. Furthermore, nearly 40 million people in as many as 36 nations experienced emergency levels of acute food insecurity, putting them on the verge of famine. On Thursday, the United States and several other countries requested UN members to keep their "food and agricultural markets" open and avoid arbitrary restrictions such as food or fertiliser export bans.

Ukraine proposes G7 to form organisation of grain-exporting nations

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ukrainian government has proposed the Group of Seven (G7) countries to create an influential organisation of grain exporting countries to tackle the global market challenges. Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy, Mykola Solsky, claimed that a lot of food products could not enter the global market because of the challenges created due to ongoing war. As a result, Solsky urged that the world's leading grain exporting countries should consider the formation of a prominent organisation that would respond to challenges to food security, particularly from Russia.

