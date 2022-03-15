Russia Says It Will Table Its Own Draft In UNSC On Humanitarian Situation In Ukraine

Amid the escalating war in Ukraine since Russia's invasion on February 24, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that Russia is prepared to adopt a humanitarian resolution in Ukraine, given it is not based on blaming Russia. Russia's ambassador added that Russia will put its own draft of the humanitarian situation in Ukraine to United Nations Security Council.

Vassily Nebenzia said, "We are prepared to adopt a humanitarian resolution in Ukraine, given it's not based on blaming Russia. Resolutions, which are not humanitarian, should not be put under humanitarian resolution. They are saying UNSC is unable to adopt resolution because of Russia, however, Russia says it will be ready."

"Russia will put its own draft on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine to UNSC, such as a ceasefire, evacuation, condemnation of attacking civilians, opening corridors, respect of international human rights. When the goals of the special military operation will be achieved, the war will be stopped. Yesterday, Ukrainian forces used cluster ammunition in the centre of Donetsk, which was blamed on Russia. Over 21 people died and over 30 people are injured. Russia is very concerned about the behaviour of UN Secretary-General for their indiscriminate attack on Russia."

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russia-Ukraine war transcends into the 20th day, Ukraine's capital Kyiv has imposed a new curfew from 8 pm (Local Time) on March 15 until 7 am on March 17, Ukrainian local media reported. Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that the residents are only allowed to go outside to head to the bomb shelters, The Kyiv Independent reported. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko appealed to civilians to take shelter in bunkers as Russia’s relentless bombardment of Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv.

A series of Russian strikes struck a residential area of Kyiv on Tuesday, March 15, resulting in a huge fire and frantic rescue efforts in a 15-story apartment building. In the incident, at least one person was killed. The Russian forces also advanced strikes overnight on the northwest suburbs of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostel, the head of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.