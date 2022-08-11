Russia Says Latvia Declaring Moscow As 'state Sponsor Of Terrorism' Based On 'xenophobia'

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has emphasised that Latvian Parliament's decision to recognise Russia as a 'state sponsor of terrorism' is based on xenophobia. In a post on Telegram, Zakharova stated that the people behind the idea need to be called neo-Nazis. The statement of Zakharova comes after Latvian Parliament recognized Moscow's violence against civilians as "terrorism" and Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism".

"Given that there is no factor other than animal xenophobia under this decision, it is necessary to name ideologues as neo-Nazis," Maria Zakharova stated in response to Latvia's decision.

Earlier, Maria Zakharova underscored that the decision of Latvian lawmakers is in line with "anti-Russian hysteria" launched by Riga. She stated that the "pathological Russophobia" of Latvian elites has led to economic and social problems in Latvia and lowered the standard of living of their citizens, RT reported.

Meanwhile, Andrei Klishas, Russia's ​​Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, has called for imposing stringent economic and political measures on Latvia. As per the RT report, Klishas noted that Russia has made a "significant" contribution in tackling terrorism and those who attempted to "destroy" the statehood of Iraq, Syria, and Libya which resulted in "rampant terrorism" in the Middle East, North Africa and the rest of the world.

Latvia declares Russia as a 'state sponsor of terrorism'

The Latvian Parliament, Saeima, on Thursday, August 11, adopted a statement declaring Russia's violence against civilians in Ukraine as "terrorism" and Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism". The parliamentarians of Latvia have urged the European Union nations to suspend the issuance of tourist and entry visas to Russian and Belarusian nationals.

The decision of Latvian lawmakers comes amid the ongoing war in Ukraine which continues unabated for the sixth month. The lawmakers in the Latvian Parliament have accused Russia of using suffering and intimidation as a tool to "demoralise" Ukrainians and their armed forces to capture Ukrainian territory. The members of the Latvian Parliament condemned the Russian offensive in Ukraine which has received the support of the Belarusian regime.

"The Saeima adopted a statement on Russia's targeted military attacks against civilians and public areas in Ukraine, recognising Russia's violence against civilians as terrorism and Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism," read the statement released by the Latvian Parliament.

Image: AP