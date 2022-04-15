Russia Says No Deadline To Switch To Payment In Ruble For Other Goods Except Gas: Report

Russia is looking for ways to stop its currency, the ruble, from depreciating following a slew of economic sanctions by the US, UK, EU and other countries. Sanctions placed on the Kremlin in retaliation to its military offensive in Ukraine have heavily strained the value of the Russian ruble.

Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that "unfriendly" countries will have to pay in rubles for Russian gas from April 1. Now, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that except for gas, the specific timing of the transition to ruble payment for other exported Russian goods is yet to be announced.

As per a report by TASS, Peskov also recalled Putin's orders to work deliberately and consistently on expanding the use of its national currency. He stated that at this time, it would be inappropriate to provide specific dates for the transition to payment in rubles for other groups of goods.

'President's conceptual setting quite clear': Dmitry Peskov

Peskov was asked if the ruble-based payment system would be expanded in the future, to include oil and coal, to which he stated that it is a difficult job. However, he added that the President's conceptual setting is quite clear and confirmed that, in accordance with the president's directive, activity in this direction will be possible for all Russian goods.

President Putin had earlier announced that Moscow plans to dramatically boost the share of payments in national currencies in international trade, according to TASS. Putin said that important measures are already being taken in these areas, adding that the primary objective is to prepare the local foreign exchange market for such a transition so that any foreign currency can be easily swapped for Russian rubles in the appropriate volume. The President also stated that the rejection of unreliable and compromised currencies and jurisdictions is a strategic challenge for the country's financial and economic security.

Russia planning to implement Digital Ruble in coming years

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Governor of Russia, Olga Skorobogatova, said on Thursday that the Central Bank of Russia hopes to implement the digital ruble in the next few years.

Skorobogatova stated that they are already working on legislative reforms and they expect the digital ruble adjustments to be reviewed and implemented this year.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)