Amid the ongoing war and sanctions imposed by the West and the members of the European Union, Russia on Monday announced a tough stand against it and affirmed: "It won’t engage in charity if Europe refuses to pay in the Russian currency." According to a report by news agency TASS, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, during a press briefing on Monday, said that the country has been reviewing the details of its gas delivery plans to "unfriendly countries"-- probably pointing fingers at the European nations.

Peskov affirmed that Moscow will now renew the gas contract in order to force the countries to pay in Russian currency i.e in the ruble. "The supply process is very complicated," TASS quoted Peskov as saying. Further, the spokesperson added it includes "both the supplies, the payment, as well as adjustment of balances." Notably, any renewal of the contract or any major changes would affect both Russia and European countries as the former gets 40% of its gas and 25% of its oil from Moscow. On the other hand, the Russian government is also dependent on payments from European countries in order to run the economy smoothly.

However, Peskov remained tight-lipped on the further course of action if the major consumer countries refused to pay in the Russian currency. However, he maintained that the issues would be tackled as they develop. "But we will definitely not supply gas for free, that’s for sure. It is hardly possible and reasonable to engage in charity in the current situation," the news agency quoted the Kremlin spokesperson as saying.

G7 refuses to pay gas prices in rubles

On the other hand, the G7-- an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- held a video conference on the Russian demand following the presser of Peskov on Monday. Subsequently, in a statement released after the meeting, the group of seven countries noted that the members have refused to entertain the demand of the Russian government and noted any change in the contract would be a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts” for natural gas.

“Payment in the ruble is not acceptable, and we will urge the companies affected not to follow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s demand," German energy minister Robert Habeck told reporters. “Putin’s demand to convert the contracts to ruble (means) he is standing with his back to the wall in that regard, otherwise he wouldn’t have made that demand,” Habeck said, adding that Russia needs rubles to finance its war at home, such as payments to troops.

