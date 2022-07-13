Russia Says 'no Progress' In Issue Of Russian Goods Embargo By Lithuania Via Kaliningrad

Kremlin on Wednesday announced that there has been no progress made on the issue regarding the blockade of transit of the Russian goods via the Kaliningrad enclave by Lithuania. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the Russian state-affiliated agency that he was expecting a European Union deal that would resolve the ban on Russian transit from the Kaliningrad region but the “problem had not been resolved yet”.

"So far, there is no finalization of this situation. We expect some progress, but so far we cannot state that this problem has been removed," Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov further continued that transit of some of the Russian goods, including ferrous metals has been halted as it comes under the EU sanctions list. While Kremlin has consistently pushed the Lithuanian side to reconsider its decision, no outcome has been reached in the matter, Peskov said.

Peskov was clarifying speculations that EU and the Russian Federation have been able to reach an agreement on the transit of goods. The officials in Kaliningrad refuted such claims saying that no official notifications and documents have been received in this regard to lift the embargo on Russian goods.

Moscow warned 'retaliation'

Kremlin had earlier warned that it will retaliate against the unilateral transit blockade via Kaliningrad by the Baltic state Lithuania, but added that it will “not rush to make decisions” and find a solution. Peskov, in his previous statements had told TASS that Moscow’s stance is “absolutely correct” with respect to the Kaliningrad issue, which in fact is a provocation from the Lithuanian side. But he had added that at the same time, there’s “no need to rush” and that Russia will “take some time before certain decisions are made.”

“We are analysing this situation in a most serious way,” Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had notified in a press document, not outlining what its immediate next measures are. Moscow, although hinted at severing ties with the Baltic neighbour, as Peskov told reporters, "Regretfully, they [Lithuania] are not our partners any longer, they are our opponents now." Pledging a retaliation, Kremlin spokesperson also iterated that Moscow's leadership "is prepared for the worst".