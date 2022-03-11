Russia Says Pic Of Injured Pregnant Fashion Blogger Fake, Calls It 'Ukrainian Propaganda'

Following an attack on a hospital in Ukraine, photographs of injured victims emerged where a pregnant beauty blogger Marianna Podgurskaya was seen heavily injured. Following this, Russia claimed that the attack was carried out by "neo-Nazi" Ukrainians and the Russian embassy in the UK took to social media to brand the photograph "fake news".

In a tweet that was removed by the social media platform for violations guidelines, the Russian Embassy in the UK stated, "The maternity house was long non-operational. Instead, it was used by [Ukrainian] armed forces and radicals, namely the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion. Moreover, Russia warned UN Security Council about this 3 days ago."

According to the embassy, the beauty blogger has 26,500 followers and was there in that hospital to shoot Ukrainian propaganda and wasn't injured during the airstrike. But Ukrainian officials on Thursday said that in the attack, three were killed including a girl aged six, with at least 17 people injured. The report further said that many pregnant women were hiding in the basement of the hospital so they could survive the airstrike.

Russia attacks hospital in Ukraine

On March 9, Russia attacked a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol as top diplomats from Moscow and Kyiv failed to make progress on a possible cease-fire to enable humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations. On the 15th day of the war, Ukraine not just made efforts to stop Russian advances but also to safely evacuate people from cities like Mariupol and Kharkiv in the northeast.

According to the Red Cross, more than 400,000 people are stuck in Mariupol without humanitarian aid and evacuation corridors. Mariupol is a key port city on the coast of the Sea of Azov which is a major transit point on the road to Crimea, and as per the analysts' speculations, Russians might seek to seize the city as part of a "land bridge" to the occupied Crimea Peninsula.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered Day 16 on Friday, March 11. With continuous sanctions imposed on Russia by many countries including the US, UK, and Australia, Russian President Putin has said Russia will solve its problems and called the sanctions illegitimate.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine economic adviser mentioned war has impacted heavily as an estimate of $10 billion damage to infrastructure has been recorded. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv informed that about two million people have fled the city.

(Image: AP)