Russia Says Putin To Sign Decree To Formally Annex Four More Areas Of Ukraine On Sept 30

In a major development amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Kremlin has announced that Moscow-occupied regions will become part of Russia on Friday, 30 September. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony on Friday formally annexing four more areas of Ukraine. The announcement of Russia comes after referendums were conducted in occupied parts of Ukraine, including Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk. Kremlin's decision comes after Russian-backed leaders urged Russian authorities to admit occupied parts of Ukraine into Russia.

As per TASS, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday said that Putin will hold a signing ceremony to add four regions of Ukraine to Russia. He further stated that the ceremony is due to take place in Grand Kremlin Palace at 3 pm Moscow Time (5:30 pm IST). Following the signing ceremony, Putin will make a speech. Peskov announced that Putin will hold a meeting with the heads of the Donetsk, Luhansk Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on the sidelines of the ceremony.

“In any case, there will be a signing first,” Peskov said.

Earlier, the Russian-backed leader in Donetsk, Denis Pushilin called on Russian authorities to admit the region as a separate constituent member of Russia. Similarly, the Russian-backed leader of Kherson Vladimir Saldo also requested Putin to admit the region into Russia and declare it as a new constituent entity. He claimed that the referendum was conducted according to international law. Notably, the referendum has been described as a "sham" by leaders of the US and European Union. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell said that the bloc "denounces" the referendum and its "falsified outcome" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

EU denounces holding of illegal “referenda” and their falsified outcome.



This is another violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty + territorial integrity, amidst systematic abuses of human rights.



— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 28, 2022

Voting results in occupied parts of Ukraine

Most of the people in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region have opted to become part of Russia, TASS reported. The voting in the four regions took place for four days from September 23 to September 27. According to the final results, 87.05% of those who voted in Kherson supported the region's accession to Russia, as per the news report. The accession of Luhansk to Russia was supported by 98.42% of the total voters, while 99.23% of voters favoured Donetsk's accession to Russia, as per the TASS report. In Zaporizhzhia, 93.11% of voters have supported the region's accession to Russia.

UK claims Putin may announce accession of regions on Sept 30

Earlier, the UK Defence Ministry said that Putin might announce the "accession" of Moscow-occupied territories of Ukraine into Russia while addressing both houses of Russia's Parliament on Friday, 30 September. According to Britain MoD, Russian leaders "almost certainly hope" that the accession announcement by Putin will be viewed as a "vindication of the special military operation." The Russian leaders believe that the announcement will "consolidate patriotic support" for the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 27 September 2022



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/schw2ockbs — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 27, 2022

