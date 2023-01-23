Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev took to his Telegram channel again to comment on the recent meeting of Western allies at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The former Russian head of state admitted that the allocation of heavy weapons to Ukraine by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would be used to destroy Russian forces. "There is no need for illusions," as it would be very difficult, wrote Medvedev.

"Meeting in Ramstein and the allocation of heavy weapons to Kyiv leaves no doubt that our enemies will indefinitely try to wear us down, or rather, destroy us," said Medvedev who served as president from 2008 to 2012. He also admitted that "they have enough weapons" and if it was necessary "they will start producing new ones", therefore, there was no need for illusions.

While saying that it was going to be difficult, he also concluded that in the event of a protracted conflict, there was always a possibility of a 'new military alliance' from countries against the US-led western bloc. "What are the conclusions from this? First, it will be very difficult. Secondly, in the event of a protracted conflict, at some point a new military alliance will form from those countries that the Americans and their pack of castrated dogs got," Medvedev wrote.

This has always happened in the history of mankind during long wars, Medvedev said defending his statement. "And then the States will finally throw old Europe and the remnants of the unfortunate Ukrainians, and the world will again come to a state of equilibrium. Unless, of course, it's too late," he concluded.

Medvedev warns of 'nuclear war'

Last week, Medvedev took to his Telegram channel and criticised the ongoing training of Ukrainian soldiers at the Ramstein base. He mocked the NATO military leaders saying that they were "under-developed" and said that they only had one 'mantra' which was - "To achieve peace, Russia must lose". He then reiterated that Russia being a nuclear power would mean that if it lost its war in Ukraine then that would "provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war".

"Tomorrow, at NATO's Ramstein base, the great military leaders will discuss new tactics and strategies, as well as the supply of new heavy weapons and strike systems to Ukraine. And this was right after the forum in Davos, where underdeveloped political party-goers repeated like a mantra: "To achieve peace, Russia must lose," wrote Medvedev on Telegram. "And it never occurs to any of the poor to draw the following elementary conclusion from this: the loss of a nuclear power in a conventional war can provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war. The nuclear powers did not lose major conflicts on which their fate depends," Medvedev said. "But this should be obvious to anyone. Even to a Western politician who has retained at least some trace of intelligence," he concluded.