Russia Says Ukraine’s Reaction To Crimea Bridge Blast Reflects Its 'terrorist Nature’

Ukraine’s reaction to the explosion on Russia’s Crimea Bridge displays the terrorist nature of Kyiv, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram post on Saturday, according to a report by state-run news agency TASS. "The Kiev regime’s reaction to the destruction of civilian infrastructure highlights its terrorist nature," she said following comments made by Kyiv officials.

On Saturday, moments after a blast rattled the motorway area of the Crimea Bridge, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said on Twitter that the incident was merely "the beginning". "Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled,” adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote. The incident also garnered a reaction from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, which called it a "notorious symbol of [Russian] power".

Crimean Bridge blast impacts traffic flow

Citing the Russian transport ministry, the Interfax news agency reported that limited traffic on the bridge, which connects Russia and the Crimean peninsula, will recommence at 8 pm local time after a brief halt. However, vehicles will be limited to crossing between Crimea and the Taman peninsula in alternating directions, and heavy goods vehicles will have to resort to the use of ferry, Crimean peninsula governor Sergei Aksyonov stated on social media.

The blast also resulted in the suspension of all trains that were slated to depart for Crimea in the near future, according to a statement by state-owned transport company Russian Railways on Telegram. Meanwhile, operations of the Kerch Strait ferry line have restarted, the Russian Transport Ministry told Sputnik.

3 people dead

On Saturday morning, three people died after a truck bomb went off and destroyed a section of the bridge, Russian officials said. According to Russia’s anti-terrorism committee, the bomb set ablaze 7 railway tankers that were carrying fuel. This resulted in the “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”

An investigation of the incident has been launched, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering the formation of a government commission that could look into the explosion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed, adding that it is unclear how much time it will take to repair the bridge.