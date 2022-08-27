Russia Says Unable To Export Agricultural Products & Fertilisers Due To Western Sanctions

Russian agricultural products and fertilisers are still unable to be exported to foreign markets due to Western sanctions, informed the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday. It emphasised that a lot has to be done to execute the agreement between Russia as well as the United Nations on the export of Russian fertilisers and agricultural goods, TASS reported. Notably, the Western nations had imposed sanctions on Russia over its aggressive assault against Ukraine.

“Despite statements made by Washington and Brussels that anti-Russian sanctions do not apply to foodstuffs and fertilizers, blocking obstacles to banking settlements, insurance and carriage of cargo occurred as a result of their introduction still remain in place," the ministry said.

Claiming that Russia has a significantly larger proportion of the global food market than Ukraine, the ministry stated that although grain exports were 43 million tonnes in 2021, 50 million tonnes of goods are expected to be exported this year. According to the ministry, "For the time being, 7-8 million tons of fertilisers and raw materials sufficient to produce food for 100 million people remain blocked at shipping terminals because of Western sanctions."

Putin said anti-Russian restrictions failed to reflect the reality of global politics

Earlier in August, during a meeting with members of the metal industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that anti-Russian restrictions do not accurately reflect the reality of global politics and the economy. Putin's comment, according to Russian news agency Tass, was made in response to limitations that foreign markets have placed on Russian metal producers.

The Russian President also claimed that the Western leaders are not concerned about how sanctions against Russia will affect the well-being and quality of life of common people, particularly in Europe. As per media reports, he noted that the Western nations that imposed the sanctions conveniently "threw away" the WTO's principles.

Due to Russia's illegitimate invasion of Ukraine, Western nations decided to implement an exceptional array of coordinated economic penalties in an effort to deter Russia's military offensive. Russia has witnessed it all, from denying Russian banks access to the SWIFT global payment system to imposing penalties on its affluent citizens to forbidding the sale of electronics, computers, and military hardware.

According to media reports, although the sanctions had an impact on Russia's economy, they were insufficient to persuade Moscow to end its aggression against Ukraine since it continued to assault its neighbour and did not withdraw its soldiers.

(Image: AP)