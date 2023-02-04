The United States declared on Friday that it will be providing Ukraine with $2.4 billion in military aid to help the country boost its defense against Russian aggression. The package comprises $1.75 billion of Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative money and $425 million of Presidential Drawdown security aid.

"The Presidential Drawdown is the thirty-first such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021. Today's announcement includes critical air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its people,” the Defense Department said in a press release.

Russia has perceived the move as a deliberate attempt to escalate the ongoing war, with Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov accusing the United States of channeling its taxpayers’ money towards Ukraine. "Washington sees no boundaries in seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. The transfer of increasingly powerful weapons to the Kyiv regime is a deliberate escalation of the conflict by the United States," the Russian embassy quoted Antonov as saying, according to TASS.

Russia slams US over latest package to Ukraine

"The administration has put almost everything on the 'Ukrainian card': its own international authority, the money of American taxpayers, and the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. At this rate, the United States could go to absolute madness, like giving fighter jets to the republic,” the ambassador said.

He further accused the US of “inciting its proteges” to carry out attacks targeting Russian areas. "Washington is de facto inciting its proteges to attack Russian regions. For us, there is no difference when we talk about a possible attack by Kyiv criminals on the Zaporozhye or Bryansk regions, Crimea or the Smolensk region. All the lands that became part of Russia by the will of their inhabitants are our Motherland and we will defend it with all our might," he warned.

The package consists of two HAWK air defense firing units, HIMARS ammunition, precision-guided rockets, 250 Javelin anti-armor systems, and other crucial military equipment. It brings the Biden administration’s total Ukraine aid to $30 billion. Since 2014, Washington has provided over $32 billion in security assistance to Kyiv.