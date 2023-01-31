Russia Says West Begins To Understand Ukraine Conflict Stems From US' Provocative Policy

Maria Zakharova, a Russian official, claimed that the root cause of the current situation in Ukraine is "US provocative policy", claiming that now Western experts, political scientists, and journalists are acknowledging and speaking about the obvious provocativeness by the America which led to the current consequences. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman further mentioned that those nations who never intended to adhere to the Minsk Accords should be held responsible for their actions, as per a report by Sputnik.

"Additional enlightenment, an additional position is manifested here and there that, it turns out, the US provocation is at the heart of the entire Ukraine situation. And it is not us who is getting this insight as we did understand everything a long time ago and have been trying to tell everyone about it for many years. This awareness comes to the West, comes to experts, political scientists and journalists, who, someone more timidly, someone more insistently say that [US] provocativeness is obvious and it has led to such consequences," Zakharova said.

The Minsk Agreements were signed in 2014 as a solution to the military conflict in eastern Ukraine, with the involvement of Ukraine, Russia, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, France, and Germany as mediators. In 2015, a revised version of the Minsk Agreements, known as Minsk II, was signed due to the failure of the original deal. Russia has accused Ukraine of failing to uphold the agreement, such as not granting autonomy to the Russian-speaking regions in Donbas. Russia claims that in response to calls for assistance from these regions, it began the military operation in Ukraine and recognized their independence.

Russia annexes Ukrainian territories

This prompted comprehensive sanctions from the US and its allies, as well as an increase in military support for Ukraine. In the fall of 2022, the breakaway republics in Ukraine were officially incorporated into Russia following controversial referendums.

On 30 September 2022, Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. However, the US and United Nations, and many other countries condemned the annexation.

Meanwhile, Angela Merkel, the former German Chancellor, stated in December 2022 that the Minsk agreement of 2014 was merely a temporary measure meant to prevent a large-scale military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.