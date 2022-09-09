Russia Says Western Nations Imposed 'record-breaking' 11,000 Sanctions Against Moscow

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has said that Western nations have imposed 11,000 sanctions against Russia. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ulyanov said that the sanctions imposed against Moscow went unnoticed by Russian citizens. Notably, Western nations have introduced sanctions against Russia ever since Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine.

Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted, "The West introduced record-breaking 11,000 sanctions against Russia. The Russian citizens have not noticed that so far." In another tweet, Ulyanov underscored that the Western nations for the first time face the "consequences" of sanctions that they imposed against another nation. He further said, "Of course, the sanctions bite. The question is who they bite more. We will see." It is pertinent to mention here that EU nations, US and UK have launched sanctions against Russia to pressurise Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine. So far, European Union has imposed several packages of sanctions against Russia, including trade restrictions, asset freezes and travel bans. As part of the economic sanctions, the EU has imposed import and export restrictions on Russia which implies that European entities cannot export certain products to Russia and vice versa.

The West introduced record-breaking 11 000 #sanctions against #Russia. The Russian citizens have not noticed that so far. — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) September 8, 2022

For the first time in history the Western nations face the consequences of #sanctions they introduce against another state. Of course the sanctions bite. The question is who they bite more. We will see. — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) September 8, 2022

Russia coping with West's 'economic, financial and technological aggression': Putin

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized Western nations for imposing sanctions against Russia. In his address at the Plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on 7 September, Putin said that the COVID-19 pandemic has been replaced by other global challenges which pose a threat to the world. He further said that he was referring to West's

"sanction fever" which are "aggressive attempts" to impose "models of behaviour" on other nations. Putin underscored that the "collective West" has been using this approach for decades. He stressed that Russia is coping with the "economic, financial and technological aggression of the West." Putin noted that Russia's foreign exchange and financial markets have stabilized and inflation is reducing. Furthermore, Kremlin leader stated that the unemployment rate in Russia is less than 4% and called it a "historic low."

"The epidemic has been replaced by other challenges, also of a global nature, threatening the whole world. I mean the West's sanction fever, its undisguised, aggressive attempts to impose models of behavior on other countries, deprive them of their sovereignty and subjugate them to their will," Vladimir Putin said in his speech.

Image: AP