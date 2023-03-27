Russia Says West's Reaction Won't Alter Moscow's Decision To Deploy Nukes In Belarus

The Kremlin has dismissed Western reactions to Moscow's announcement of plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that the West's response would not alter Russia's plans. According to Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin had given a comprehensive interview to local media over the weekend, and there was nothing further to add. The announcement has raised concerns among Western governments, who fear that the move could destabilize the region and increase the risk of conflict, as per a report from AA news.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that his country will finish building a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and has already delivered the Iskander complex for storage. The move has been met with condemnation from the EU and NATO, who have labeled it as "dangerous" and a violation of nonproliferation practices, respectively. Ukraine has accused the Kremlin of taking Belarus "as a nuclear hostage" in response to the announcement. The development has raised concerns among Western governments, who fear that the move could escalate tensions in the region and potentially trigger a nuclear arms race.

Fear in Western capitals

For the past 13 months, Western leaders and commentators have been expressing apprehension that Russia's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine may escalate to nuclear levels. This concern is often based on statements made by Russian officials, which are interpreted by the West as suggesting that all options, including the use of nuclear weapons, are being considered. The ongoing conflict has heightened tensions between Russia and the West, with fears that the situation may lead to a wider regional conflict with catastrophic consequences.

What are tactical nuclear weapons and how are they different from strategic nuclear weapons?

Nuclear weapons can be classified into two broad categories -- strategic nuclear weapons and tactical nuclear weapons. Strategic nuclear weapons are designed for use in a strategic or long-range military context, typically involving targets that are deep within enemy territory, such as military bases, cities, and other major population centers. These weapons typically have a much higher yield than tactical nuclear weapons, with explosive power ranging from several hundred kilotons to several megatons.

Tactical nuclear weapons, on the other hand, are intended for use in a tactical or battlefield context, typically in close proximity to friendly forces. They are designed to provide a smaller yield, typically ranging from less than one kiloton to several kilotons, which makes them more suitable for use in a confined space. Tactical nuclear weapons are also more mobile than strategic nuclear weapons, with some designs being small enough to fit on a truck or in a backpack.

The purpose of tactical nuclear weapons is to provide military commanders with a range of options that can be used in the event of a conflict. They can be used to destroy enemy troops, vehicles, and other military equipment, or to create a zone of destruction that is designed to disrupt enemy operations.

One of the key differences between tactical and strategic nuclear weapons is their use. While strategic nuclear weapons are typically reserved for use in a full-scale war, tactical nuclear weapons are designed for use in smaller conflicts, where the use of conventional weapons might not be sufficient to achieve a particular military objective.

Tactical nuclear weapons also pose different challenges for nuclear arms control and disarmament. While strategic nuclear weapons have been subject to a range of arms control agreements, such as the START treaties between the United States and Russia, the regulation of tactical nuclear weapons has been much more difficult. This is due in part to the fact that tactical nuclear weapons are often held by military units and may not be under the direct control of central authorities. This makes it more difficult to track and regulate their deployment and use, which in turn raises concerns about their potential for accidental or unauthorized use.