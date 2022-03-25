Last Updated:

Russia Says Will Open Humanitarian Corridor For Foreign Vessels To Leave Ukrainian Ports

Russia has recently claimed to have opened a humanitarian corridor to allow international ships to depart Ukrainian ports from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 25

While Russia's assault on Ukraine has continued for 30 days, Moscow has now claimed to have opened a humanitarian corridor to allow international ships to depart Ukrainian ports. According to The Kyiv Independent, "The supposed corridor would be 3 miles wide open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 25. Earlier, Russia claimed there were drifting mines in the Black Sea".  

On Thursady, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, Mikhail Mizintsev said, “The Russian Federation creates a humanitarian corridor for the exit of foreign ships from Ukrainian ports into the open sea,” TASS reported. He further claimed that 67 foreign ships from 15 nations have been stranded in Ukrainian ports.  As per the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Centre, the humanitarian corridor is 80 nautical miles long and three miles broad in the southwestern direction. 

Humanitarian situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate

In addition to this, the humanitarian situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, with the Mariupol City Council requesting assistance as inhabitants begin to starve to death. As per local media reports, an increasing number of people are living without food, and several attempts to establish humanitarian corridors and distribute relief have been failed as Russian soldiers continue to break ceasefire agreements. 

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as of March 21, almost 10 million Ukrainian people have fled abroad in search of safety or have been internally displaced due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to NHK World, UN Refugee Agency Commissioner Filippo Grandi warned that increased hostilities between Russia and Ukraine has forced millions of Ukrainians to leave their homeland. "Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes," he said on Twitter. 

Moreover, as a result of the enormous flood of Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring nations, authorities in certain European countries have cautioned that they are nearing their capacity to comfortably absorb migrants, according to Sky News.  

