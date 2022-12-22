Russia Says Zelenskyy's 'Hollywood-style' Visit To US Shows Ukraine 'not Ready For Peace'

Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Russia is fumed over Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's historic yet secretive visit to Washington DC. Responding to the visit, the Russian Ambassador to the United States said that Zelenskyy's trip to Washington reflects that Washington and Kyiv do not want peace and are not ready for it.

"Zelenskyy's visit here, the conversations in Washington have shown that neither the administration nor Zelenskyy is ready for peace," said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov in a statement, Sputnik reported.

While denying the "false" claims made by Zelenskyy during the visit to Washington about Russia not being "interested in achieving peace", he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly voiced Moscow's position. Further, calling the Zelenskyy's visit a Hollywood drama, Antonov said that the US' statement of avoiding the direct confrontation with the Kremlin is an "empty phrase".

“The Hollywood-style trip to Washington by the head of the Kiev regime has confirmed that the administration’s conciliatory statements about the lack of intention to start a confrontation with Russia are just empty words,” Antonov said, adding that US is throwing all its colossal resources, weapons, and intelligence capabilities at Ukraine in pursuit of the “manic idea of defeating the Russians on the battlefield."

On the announcement of deliveries of Patriot missile defense systems from the US to Ukraine, he said that the missile systems have been sent to Ukraine despite warnings from Moscow

"Here [in Washington], they cannot help but realize that Western weapons are being systematically destroyed by our military," Antonov said.

'Your money is not charity': Zelenskyy tells US during his 10-hour visit

During his visit to the US, Zelenskyy thanked Americans for helping to fund the war effort with money that is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.

He further acknowledged that the economic aid provided over the past year was crucial to Ukraine’s efforts to defeat Russia and urged for even more in the future.

“Your money is not charity,” he said. “It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

"Against all odds, and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn't fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking," said Zelenskyy during his address to the Congress