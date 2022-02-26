Russia Seals Airspace To Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic As Retaliatory Action

On Day 3 of Russia's continuing unprovoked attacks against Ukraine, various nations including Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic sealed their airspace for Russian flights prompting Moscow to ban its own airspace for the aforementioned counties. Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport stated that this is done in response to the unfriendly measures adopted by those countries. Notably, Russia already levied restrictions on UK flights yesterday, which went into force at 11:00 am Moscow time on February 25, including its transit flights after the UK banned Russia's flagship airline, Aeroflot.

As per the reports of TASS, on Saturday, Russian Federal Air Transport agency Rosaviation stated that in view of the hostile actions taken by the aviation authorities of Bulgaria, Poland, and the Czech Republic, restrictions are imposed on their own airlines and airlines registered in those countries starting February 26, 2022, which concern flights to Russian destinations and transit flights through Russia's airspace. It further noted that flights from these countries are currently permitted only with prior clearance from the Russian Foreign Ministry or a state body.

Various Countries that have banned Russia's airlines today

Earlier on Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated that he has authorised the preparation of a Council of Ministers resolution that will lead to the closure of airspace to Russian airlines, Later in the day, government spokesman Piotr Mueller stated that the ban would most likely take effect at midnight on Friday, according to TVN24.

In the meantime, Estonia, Latvia, and Slovenia also announced recently that Russian flights would be banned. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas stated that they are banning Russian airlines for their airspace and they ask all EU nations to do the same and that in democratic airspace, there is no place for aggressive jets. Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jans cited her tweet and stated that Slovenia will do the same.

#Estonia is banning Russian airlines from our airspace. We invite all EU countries to do the same. There is no place for planes of the agressor state in democratic skies. #StandWithUkraine — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 26, 2022

Latvia's Justice Minister Janis Bordans also announced on Twitter that the country's airspace will be closed to Russian flights. He said that be assured that Russian flights would be barred from our airspace. Yesterday, on February 25, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks proposed that Russian jets be barred from the country's airspace.

Image: AP/ Unsplash