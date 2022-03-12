Russia Seeks India's Investment In Oil & Gas Sector; Says 'clear Opportunity To Expand'

Russia's oil and petroleum exports to India have approached $1 billion and there is a clear opportunity to expand this, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. With the US targeting the 'main artery' of Russia's economy and banning its oil imports, the country has turned to India, expressing its interest in attracting Indian investment.

On March 11, Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak spoke to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during which he invited Indian investment in its oil and gas sector. As per reports, Novak underlined how Russia's oil and petroleum exports had reached close to a billion dollars, and stated that there was a clear opportunity to increase this figure.

"Russia's oil and petroleum product exports to India have approached $1 billion, and there are clear opportunities to increase this figure," said Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, according to a statement shared by Russia's embassy in India late on Friday.

"We are interested in further attracting Indian investment to the Russian oil and gas sector and expanding Russian companies' sales networks in India," Novak told Puri.

At present, India accounts for about 0.2% of Russia's natural gas exports. It also has a 20-year deal with Gazprom, stitched in 2018, to procure 2.5 million tonnes of LNG/year. Apart from oil, UE embargoes have also hit coal imports from Russia. In this sector, Russia's share in India's thermal coal imports stands at 1.3%. India imported 1.8 million tonnes of thermal coal from Russia in 2021.

US reaches out to Saudi Arabia for oil needs

After sanctioning Russian oil over its Ukraine invasion, the US has been scrambling to resolve its looming oil crisis. As per reports, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan have both rejected Biden’s offer to speak over the phone.

“There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn’t happen. It was part of turning on the spigot [of Saudi oil],” a US official had told WSJ newspaper.

Experts have weighed on the Biden administration’s foreign policies in the Mideast as the reason behind the strained. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has downplayed the reports.

Riddled by the uncertainty of inflation, stocks have plummeted on Wall Street. Oil prices are also witnessing a sharp spike with a barrel of US crude jumping as much as 5.7%.