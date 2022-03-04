After a charter plane carrying Russian citizens was held at Canada’s Yellowknife airport, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that the Russian Embassy in Canada is currently waiting for a response from the Canadian administration to its request for a clarification regarding the incident.

Stepanov said, "We continue to seek a response from the Foreign Ministry. We Submitted a request last night. As of this morning, they had no information about this incident."

The Russian envoy further revealed, "They said that just like us, they learned about it from media reports. Our consul is dealing with the situation," Sputnik reported.

Russian citizens held in Canada

According to Transport Canada, a charter plane carrying two Russian foreign citizens is being detained at the Yellowknife, N.W.T. airport. Furthermore, the Canadian government did not specify why or how long the plane would be confined at the airport. However, in an email received by the Global News on Thursday, it said Transport Canada is engaging with the Border Services Agency of Canada to "assess the matter".

While referring to the incident on Twitter, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra stated on Thursday, "We will continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine."

A charter aircraft that carried Russian foreign nationals has been held at the Yellowknife airport. We will continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine. — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) March 3, 2022

In addition to this, Transport Canada as well as Canada's Border Services Agency have claimed that they are looking into whether the newly released Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) which is prohibiting Russian aircraft from flying in Canadian airspace has been broken in this matter.

Canada sanctions Russia

Meanwhile, Canada's Transport Minister earlier declared that it would block its airspace to Russian aircraft operators after several other penalties have been issued by the nation. Transport Canada has further alleged a Russian Aeroflot aircraft of breaking the embargo on Monday.

Underneath the sanctions, the nation has also closed Russian ports, given lethal military supplies to Ukraine, and requested that the International Criminal Court investigate suspected Russian war crimes. Additionally, Canadians would also be prohibited to purchase Russian government bonds or conduct business with two Russian banks sponsored by the Russian government.

Moreover, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland announced on Thursday that a 35% tariff will be placed on imports from Russia and Belarus. Minsk is being blamed for assisting Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.

This follows after Canada stated that it will provide up to 4,500 M72 LAW rocket launchers as well as 7,500 hand grenades to the war-torn nation. As per media reports, Canada intends to outlaw the import of Russian crude oil.

(Image: Twitter/ @RussianEmbassyC/ AP)