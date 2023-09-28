Russia seeks to rejoin UN Human Rights Council. Here's why the chances are bleak

Russia has formally sought to rejoin the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Notably, this comes 18 months after it was suspended from the body following its invasion of Ukraine. The country has been listed on the UN website as a candidate for the election of members of the council for the 2024-2026 term, with a vote due to take place on October 10, reported CNN.

The idea of reinstating Russia would be met with outrage from the West as several leading NATO states have insisted that Moscow’s illegal invasion of a neighbouring state should disqualify it from membership in international bodies. In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russia has violated several human rights resolutions in the span of more than one year.

Will Russia be able to rejoin the UNHRC again?

In Russia's ambition to rejoin the UNHRC, there are so many reasons that would work as obstacles. One of the major obstacles is the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against President Vladimir Putin over an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

As per Russia’s position paper, the country has considered the Human Rights Council as a “key body in the United Nations systems.” According to CNN, Russia has been circulating the position paper to UN members to drum up support.

The Russian Position paper has stated that Moscow “believes it is important to prevent the increasing trend of turning the Human Rights Council into the instrument, which serves political wills of one group of countries punishing non-loyal governments for their independent internal and external policy.” The paper also claimed that it would strongly promote" principles of cooperation and strengthening of constructive mutually respectful dialogue” if re-elected to the body.

Even after the circulated position paper, there is a higher possibility that Western countries would strongly oppose its application ahead of October’s vote. Meanwhile, as per the Human Rights Council Commission, there has been strong evidence that Russian forces have been “committing war crimes in Ukraine.” The commission has also specified the crimes committed by Russia, which include “unlawful attacks with explosive weapons, attacks harming civilians, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and attacks on energy infrastructure.”

Some facts related to Russia's position in the UN: