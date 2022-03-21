Russia Seizes Military Vehicles, Weapons Left By Ukrainians; To Transfer To DPR & LPR

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow has claimed that it has captured the military equipment left by the Ukrainian army and the radical groups. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, the Russian Defence Ministry said that military vehicles and weapons left behind by the radicals will be transferred to the militia forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the Russian troops achieved success in the suburbs of Kyiv. "Units of the Russian Airborne Forces forced nationalist battalions and the Ukrainian military out of the Kyiv suburbs, who, retreating, left tanks, AMPVs, a lot of firearms, anti-tank weapons, and ammunition," Sputnik quoted an official statement. According to the Russian official, they captured some of the advanced military equipment including, T-64, T-72 tanks, German-made Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons, 9K38 Igla missile systems, and other arms.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Кадры захваченного в Киевской области вооружения националистических батальонов и ВСУ ➡️ https://t.co/PEvrgxH8Wv pic.twitter.com/bS6H9sIsMI — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) March 21, 2022

Notably, on several occasions, the Russian military has claimed that it has captured significant locations and military bases since the "military operations" against Ukrainians began 26 days ago. However, the claims were denied by the Ukraine government. It is to mention that Ukraine has been witnessing a full-scale invasion by Russian forces since February 24, after Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a 'special military operation' against its neighbouring country. Since then, the country has been witnessing some of its horrific days after the second world war. Also, the delegations of both countries met for peace talks on the Ukraine-Belarus border with high expectations of ending the war at the earliest. However, it has not yielded any breakthrough.

Russia repeatedly denied West and ICJ's warning

Amid heavy shelling in Ukraine, Russia, in the first week of March announced the seizure of a major Ukrainian port - Black Sea port - in a bid to cut off the nation's access from the sea route. Though Russian troops had announced the capture of Kherson last month, the local administration had denied their claims. However, later after two days, i.e on March 6, the local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters in Kherson, making it the first major city to fall since the start of the Russian invasion. As per a report by news agency The Associated Press, heavy fighting has been going on at the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea, despite several attempts and warning from the international organisations to stop the war immediately. Recently, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) also directed Russia's President Vladimir Putin to stop its aggression in its neighbouring country. Irrespective of ICJ's warning, Putin ignored the warning and announced to continue the "military operations".

Image: AP, Twitter/@mod_russia