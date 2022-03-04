Russia Seizes TV Broadcasting Tower In Kherson, Concern Over Spread Of Fake News Grows

The Russian military on Friday seized a TV broadcasting tower in the southern city of Kherson, tweeted The Kyiv Independent. The seizure has now raised concerns about Russia dishing out misinformation across the city. Both Russian and Ukrainian troops have been engaged in intense fighting in Kherson as Moscow looks to seize the city.

Air raid alerts in Zhytomyr. Residents should go to the nearest shelter.

Several visuals posted to social media show the horrific aftermath of Russian military strikes that hit an apartment complex in the northern city of Chernihiv on Thursday. One video shows the strike as it happens, with residential buildings torn apart in a split second. Sirens echo as the camera shows parts of the building's walls torn open, exposing entire apartment rooms.

40-Mile long Russian convoy heading towards Ukraine's Kyiv caught on satellite camera

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, the satellite company Maxar Technologies has released more visuals of the Russian military convoy heading towards the north of Kyiv which stretches up to 40 miles translating to around 65 km. The visuals come in contradiction to a previous report by Maxar which stated the convoy stretches up to 17 miles.

As the Russian troops continue to carry out their extreme invasion operations in other parts of Ukraine followed by explosions, bombings, and shelling, at the same time, the convoy outside north of Kyiv has raised speculations on whether the Russian forces will be targeting to control the territory around it. As evident in the visuals, the 40-mile convoy has multiple vehicles in pictures including armoured vehicles, trucks, tanks, artillery pieces, fuel tankers, among others further indicating a massive attack on Kyiv.

Russia intensifies attack over Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its ninth day, Putin's forces have intensified their attacks on the country further directly targeting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. While the attacks had triggered a fire in the plant, no damages were reported in the reactors and also no leaking took place.

Notably, the Ukrainian emergency services have confirmed that the fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP fire has been extinguished. An update published to the State Emergency Services official Telegram account stated, "At 06:20 the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims.”