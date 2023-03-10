Russia Sends 6th Grade Child To Orphanage For Painting Anti-war Image; Father Detained

Police in Russia's western region of Tula have detained a father, Alexei Moskalyov, and sent his daughter in sixth grade to an orphanage after the child expressed anti-war sentiments against Russian President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation." Masha Moskaleva, from the city of Yefremov in April 2022 had drawn an artwork depicting the Ukrainian flag, a woman next to a child and rockets, with a message emblazoned: "I am against war" and "Glory to Ukraine."

The 12-year-old girl was temporarily taken into a state care centre for allegedly drawing a painting that depicted Russian forces bombing a Ukrainian family. The child was taken out of the class after the principal of the school informed the police. The next day, the girl was taken out of class, according to OVD Info. A criminal case for "discrediting" Moscow's armed forces was lodged against the girl's father.

Girl's father 'discredited' Russia's armed forces

The man who hailed from the town of Yefremov, 150 miles south of Moscow, was detained for expressing opposition to the ongoing war on Russia's social media— Odnoklassniki. Under a post that depicted Russia's military, the man wrote, "The Russian army. The rapists are right next to us." He was then detained and fined 32,000 roubles ($420). He was charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces. After his child was sent to a temporary housing shelter, Vladimir Bilienko, a lawyer for Moskalyov said that his daughter "will be under state care until her father’s fate is decided." When asked what happens to those convicted for accusing Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine, the lawyer noted that if no close relative of the detained girl could be traced, a "single option would remain, an orphanage."

The Russian Duma had earlier approved restrictive legislation imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading what the Kremlin deems to be intentionally “false information” about the military. The Kremlin introduced the "harsh" law to tackle "information war" about the special military operation. The law states that "anyone found guilty of knowingly disseminating information which distorts the purpose, role and tasks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as other formations during special military and other operations” could face criminal sanctions. Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor has imposed a ban on US-based government websites, Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] and CIA, and most recently, Facebook, as well as media outlets such as RFE/RL, BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and German ARD and ZDF who no longer can report on the war from inside Russia.