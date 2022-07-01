Russia Sends Note Verbale To UK For Anti-Putin Remarks; Summons British Envoy In Moscow

In response to British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's "insulting remarks" against Russian President Vladimir Putin at an interview with LBC Radio, the Russian embassy in London on Thursday sent a note verbale to UK Foreign Office. In a statement, the Russian embassy mentioned that Wallace's comments were "unacceptable and inappropriate" in form and content. The note also stressed that the remarks against Putin and Russian officials were perceived by Moscow "as a manifestation of profound disrespect" towards Russia.

"On June 30, the embassy sent a note to the UK Foreign Office following the offensive statements made by representatives of the British leadership against Russia, the people of Russia, the Russian president, and other Russian officials. In particular, the note points out that such rhetoric is unacceptable and inappropriate both in form and content," the Russian embassy said in a statement.

The Russian embassy further emphasised that the UK Defence Minister's "insulting remarks" against UK Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova were in blatant disregard for the bilateral diplomatic traditions between Russia and London. The embassy went ahead and called for appropriate steps to "rectify the negative impression." Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described Wallace's remarks as "obnoxious," adding that it "tarnishes" the image of 10 Downing Street in the eyes of Moscow.

To note, Russia's repercussions come after the UK Defence Secretary on June 29 publicly called Putin "a lunatic with small man syndrome." Taking it up a notch, he added the Russian leader is frustrated due to botched attempts to meet key objectives in Ukraine. Speaking to LBC Radio, the top British diplomat said, "I certainly think President Putin’s view of himself and the world is a small man syndrome, macho view... I think he’s certainly got it in spades." He also mocked Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova, saying: "She’s a lunatic like he is." He further claimed the faltering invasion of Ukraine has cost the Russian Federation at least 25,000 soldiers.

Russia summons British amb for UK PM's dig at Putin during G7

Meanwhile, enraged by UK PM Boris Johnson's mockery of Putin at the G7 Summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned British envoy to Moscow Deborah Bronnert. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the comments by British leadership against the Russian people and Putin were "frankly boorish." The ambassador was handed a memorandum stating that the inflammatory "offensive rhetoric" by the top British officials was "unacceptable."

This came after Johnson made an apparent dig about Putin by asking his colleagues on June 26 if they wanted to "remove their clothes" to "show off their strength." This was in reference to Putin's wildly popular 'bare-chested horseback riding' picture that was posted by the Kremlin a while back. "We've got to display our pecs," Johnson had quipped.

(Image: AP)