Russia Sends Soldiers & AFVs To Georgia Border Amid Exodus Over Military Mobilisation

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor agency to the Soviet Union's KGB, on Monday deployed heavily armed soldiers and an armoured personnel carrier to the border crossing in North Ossetia — between Russia and Georgia— to intercept the Russians fleeing President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation.

Hundreds of thousands of reservists, who would be sent to fight the war in Ukraine, tried to breach the neighbouring country's borders for refuge. As the scenes of total chaos and panic unfolded, long lines of cars with backlogs stood stalled in midst of traffic congestion at Russia’s border crossings with Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

An armored personnel carrier is already at the Upper Lars border checkpoint on the border with Georgia….earlier the FSB border department said that the vehicles were sent there in case people attempted to break through the border. pic.twitter.com/dEqxv39Gjx — 🄿🄰🄾🄻🄾-🄱🅄🄲🄲🄸 (@paolobucci68) September 26, 2022

A fearful exodus ensued on land and at Moscow's airports as hundreds of thousands tried to escape the former Soviet Union's first ever biggest mobilisation since World War II. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) sent its officers to the border checkpoint with Georgia as mostly male citizens of military age escaped the draft. Traffic jams stretched up to several kilometres—estimated 8-10 km— on the Russian border with mostly three queues waiting for entry to Georgia and Finland. Russians waited for more than 30 hours in the motorcade due to a roadblock at the Upper Lars customs post and near the Russian FSB military checkpoint.

“The armoured personnel carrier is moving there, but it is not to halt those travelling at a checkpoint, it is, roughly speaking, to avoid the reservists crossing the checkpoint and leaving the country without completing any border formalities,” the FSB said in a statement.

Credit: Twitter/@GSelkers

Russians attempting to breach Georgia's border?

FSB's border department in the Russian republic of North Ossetia-Alania stated that stringent actions were taken against the Russian citizens attempting to breach Georgia's border in an attempt to evacuate from Russia and enter another nation illegally, Moscow's state-run news outlet RBC confirmed. FSB deployed hundreds of troops to ensure that the reservists "do not leave the country without completing border formalities," the intelligence revealed.

“The [border crossing] is operating as usual, no restrictions on the exit of male citizens of military age have been introduced,” the FSB source told RBC.

Kremlin had previously hinted at the possibility of introducing martial law and banning Russian men of mobilisation age and eligible to go to war from leaving the country. Footages circulating show at least six soldiers in an armoured vehicle headed near the long queue of cars near the Russia-Georgia border crossing. The traffic jam stretched up to ten miles, according to a search on Russian online search provider Yandex.

Credit: Twitter/@301military

Kremlin may also be mulling introducing a legal procedure for men of military age to obtain an international travel visa that would mandate them to seek permission from the government before exiting the country after referendums in the four occupied Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia is through, kremlin sources told Russian agency Meduza.