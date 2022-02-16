Russia Sends Warplanes, Hypersonic Missiles To Syria For Naval Drills Amid Rising Tension

Amid the soaring tension of a probable Russian 'invasion' on Ukraine, the Russian military has dispatched long-range nuclear-capable bombers as well as fighter airplanes to its airbase in Syria on Tuesday, delivering state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles for large naval exercises in the area.

Further, Sergei Shoigu, Russia's defense minister, has arrived in Syria to supervise the exercises, which has been considered to be the largest Russian naval deployment to the Mediterranean Sea since the Cold War, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, Shoigu visited Syrian President Bashar Assad to brief him about the exercises as well as addressed and discussed the future military-technical collaboration.

The drill in the eastern Mediterranean comprises 15 warships and nearly 30 warplanes, which is a part of a series of broad naval exercises that began last month, according to the Defense Ministry. The drills were started with the intention to train for action to defend "national interests" and "fend off military threats against the Russian Federation," the ministry added.

Tu-22M3 bombers and the newest Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles reached Syria

As a part of the naval drills, long-range, nuclear-capable Tu-22M3 bombers, as well as MiG-31 fighter airplanes carrying the newest Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles, arrived at Russia's Hemeimeem air base in Syria's coastal province of Latakia. The Kinzhal has a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and travels at 10 times the speed of sound, making it difficult to intercept, according to the military.

In addition to this, the Defense Ministry noted that the Russian naval head briefed Shoigu on the naval drills, which included practicing attacking hostile warships, Associated Press reported.

The Hemeimeem air station has acted as Russia's major stronghold in Syria, where it has been conducting a military operation since September 2015, helping President Bashar al-Assad's regime to regain control of the majority of the nation following a horrific civil war. Russia has also extended and renovated a naval base in the Tartus port, Syria, which is Russia's only facility outside of the nation.

According to the Associated Press, in the midst of the biggest Russia-West security deteriorating situation since the Cold War, large Russian naval manoeuvres and the dispatch of more bombers to Syria revealed an expanded Russian military footing in the area.

(Image: AP)