Increasing its offensive against Ukraine, Russia is set to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries in the war-ravaged country in the coming days and weeks, a senior Western intelligence official told CNN. He warned that Moscow could "bombard Ukrainian cities into submission" - an escalation that would cause significant civilian casualties.

The US has already seen "some indications" that Russian mercenaries may be involved in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine "in some places," a senior defence official said earlier this week, without stating the exact figures. Now, a US official has stated that Russia is planning to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries in the near future.

The mercenary forces would fortify the flagging units, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second weekend. The US believes Russian mercenaries already in Ukraine have "performed poorly when facing resistance from the Ukrainians," and that 200 of them have already been killed in the war as of late February.

"Russia to bombard Ukraine cities into submission"

Meanwhile, US and western officials expect Russia to increase the pace and strength of its strikes on key Ukrainian population centres, including Kyiv, from which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has broadcast strong messages against Russian aggression.

"Russia now seems prepared to bombard cities into submission. It's a very crude approach," the official said. "The heavier weapons are not just heavier in the weight, they're also heavier in terms of the damage that they can inflict. And they're far less discriminant."

Top US and NATO officials on Friday turned down calls for a no-fly zone to be set up in Ukraine, warning that it could lead to a "full-fledged war in Europe" and saying that they are doing what they can to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a presser, that banning the foreign planes over Ukraine’s airspace would imply NATO air support shooting down Russian missiles and warplanes, an act that can further flare the conflict." He however warned that days to come are likely to be worse, with more death, more suffering, and more destruction, as the Russian armed forces bring in heavier weaponry and continue their attacks across the country.

Image: AP