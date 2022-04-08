Russia Set To Redirect Coal Shipments From EU To Other Markets Amidst Mounting Sanctions

Amid mounting sanctions on Russia in the wake of its incessant military aggression in Ukraine, the Kremlin on Friday stated that Moscow will redirect coal supplies to alternative markets after the European Union rejected the shipments. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the coal shipments will be diverted to different markets as Europe refused to consume it. "Of course, coal is still a very popular commodity," TASS news agency reported. It is pertinent to mention here that the European Union members approved the fifth set of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, April 7. It includes limitations on oligarchs and financial institutions, as well as bans on Russian coal shipments and high-tech commodities.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday stated that his country would make the most of the four-month transition period to phase out Russian coal imports. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, it would be difficult for several European nations that rely heavily on Russian coal imports, to immediately reject Russian exports. He claimed that by leveraging free capacity at the Black Sea and Baltic ports, Russia will be able to transfer coal exports to Asia-Pacific countries. Meanwhile, the European Commission (EC) has also announced the launch of a platform for EU states to jointly acquire gas and hydrogen.

The Kremlin spokesperson also stated that corporate customers of Russian gas in Europe obtained the necessary explanations on payments to be converted to rubles. Peskov also expressed displeasure over EC President Ursula von der Leyen's statement that Moscow's criteria for paying for gas in rubles would purportedly put European enterprises at risk and lead to the circumvention of EU sanctions against Russia.

"We have frequently stated that corporate buyers will continue to make payments in euro, but only to their other accounts where the conversion to rubles will take place," Pesov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Russia won't fail on its obligations to pay the foreign debt: Kremlin

It is worth mentioning here that the Kremlin on, April 6, asserted that there are no grounds for Russia to fail on its obligations to pay foreign debt. Peskov claimed that Russia has all the resources it requires to service its debt, and there are no compelling reasons for it to default on the same. Furthermore, he also demanded that the United States should share comprehensive information on Biolabs in Ukraine.

Image: AP/Pixabay