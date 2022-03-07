Russia Sets Ironclad Conditions For Ukraine To 'halt The Military Invasion Immediately'

Amid the escalating war, Russia on Monday retaliated its demand that Ukraine must recognise Crimea as part of Russia and Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states in order to stop the Kremlin's military offensive. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine must also amend its constitution and reject claims to enter any bloc.

"If these conditions are met, then Russia military action will stop in a moment," Peskov said on day 12 of the war which was initiated by Russia.

Russia sets terms for Ukraine administration

Amend constitution

Ukraine must not join any bloc

Recognise Crimea as Russia's part

Recognise Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states

Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations but battles continue

Meanwhile, Russia announced yet another ceasefire on Monday and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow evacuation of civilians to flee Ukraine, although the evacuation routes were leading to Russia and Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others. Civilians have been allowed to leave from the capital city Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy.

However, it is not immediately known if any evacuations are underway. Russian forces continued to attack some key Ukrainian cities with missiles and rockets even after the announcement of humanitarian corridors.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UN has confirmed a few hundred civilian deaths but warned that it could be a vast undercount. Authorities in Kharkiv said that 209 have died in the city, including 133 civilians.

Notably, the Russian military offensive has reportedly sent 1.7 million people fleeing Ukraine, thereby creating the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed Western leaders for not answering with more force to Russia. He appealed again on Monday for a no-flight zone over Ukraine or combat aircraft and air defences that "will give us the strength we need". How do peaceful people in Kharkiv or Mykolaiv differ from (people in) Hamburg or Vienna? Zelenskyy asked.