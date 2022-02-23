Russia Sets-ups Diplomatic Relations With Ukraine's LPR & DPR Day After Formal Recognition

Despite the West repeatedly warning of facing dire consequences, Russia, on Tuesday, established diplomatic relations with the disputed region-- Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. According to a report by news agency TASS, Federation Council at a special session unanimously approved the agreements on cooperation and mutual assistance with the LPR and DPR regions.

As per the report, the treaties are signed by the Russian President and the "heads" of the republics-- Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik. "The sides will build their relations as friendly states, being consistently guided by the principles of mutual respect of their sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of any disagreements" and based on the principles of equality and non-interference," according to the agreements signed by the leaders on Tuesday.

With this, the economy, including the use of the Russian ruble, defence and border protection, rights of ethnic minorities will be maintained by Russia, Donetsk and Lugansk. However, the agreement will be effective when it will be published officially.

"The treaties will protect the ethnic, linguistic, cultural, and religious identity of minorities," as per the agreement. After the publication of the agreement, both DPR and LPR citizens will be able to have Russian passports. Also, there is a provision in the agreement that will regulate dual citizenship.

US invokes sanctions on Moscow

It is worth mentioning the key development came after Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk on Monday following a televised address to the nation. Apart from recognizing the disputed regions, Putin ordered to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. As Russia signed a decree, world leaders invoked stringent sanctions on Moscow. In a major step, Germany made the first big move on Tuesday by halting the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Moscow. The deal was considered the most worthwhile for Russia.

During a brief presser, US President Joe Biden informed he has directed to move additional American soldiers to the Baltic states on NATO’s eastern flank bordering Russia. "Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbours?” Biden asked during the presser.

Image: Twitter/@KremlinRussia_E