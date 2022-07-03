Russia Shells Dobropillia Community In Donetsk, Two Killed & Three Injured, Says Governor

At least two people were killed and three others sustained severe wounds as Russian troops shelled the Dobropillia community in Donetsk Oblast. Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on July 3 on Telegram informed that there were two children, aged four and seven, among the reported casualties. This comes after 5 civilians were found dead in Donetsk on June 14 after Russia renewed artillery attacks in the region.

Russian state news agency TASS said that the shelling took place in a maternity hospital, triggering a massive fire. The hospital staff was forced to send ailing patients to the basement. Earlier in May, a massive strike on Kramatorsk railway station killed 57 and injured 109 others, making it the highest recorded casualties in the region, Kyrylenko said. As of today, over 500 people have reportedly been killed in missile strikes or war-related injuries in Donetsk since February 24.

Notably, failing to secure significant victory in central Ukraine, Russia has focused its attacks on the east side- the industrial hub of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, collectively known as Donbass. Last week, Russia attained symbolic gain over Kyiv after it seized Severodonetsk city of Luhansk Oblast after a prolonged battle against Ukrainian troops. As defenders continued to stand their ground along the frontlines, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu last week claimed that Moscow has control over 97% of the Luhansk region.

As the battle intensified, both warring sides suffered hefty losses in terms of troops and military equipment. While Ukraine claims to have killed over 35,700 Russian soldiers, the Russian MoD said they have taken over 6,400 Ukrainian troops as prisoners since February 24.

Ukrainian railways evacuated over 3 lakh from Donetsk since Feb 24

Ukrainian railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, on Saturday, clocked a record of moving 3 lakh civilians from Donetsk Oblast since February 24. Taking to Twitter, Kyrylenko hailed the railway services for their continued cooperation and help to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Donetsk region despite Russian occupation.

Meanwhile, in the Siversky direction, Russia has reinforced troops along the Russia-Ukraine border. The invades also launched fierce attack on civilian infrastructure near Bachivsk and Vovkivka and Sumy Oblasts, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its latest war briefing. Ukrainian troops also claimed to have repelled “enemy assault” in the Prudyanka region.

(Image: AP)