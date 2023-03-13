Russia Shields Wealthiest Cities, Residents From Impact Of Ukraine War: UK MoD Analysis

The Russian government has largely shielded its wealthy cities and their residents from the repercussions of the invasion of Ukraine, as per the analysis by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD). The analysis by the UK Ministry of Defence on the social media platform, Twitter, comes amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The war, witnessing its second year now, has intensified and Russian troops have been targeting important energy infrastructures and cities like Bakhmut.

Taking to Twitter, The UK MoD wrote: "As Russia continues to suffer extremely heavy casualties, the impact varies dramatically across Russia’s regions. In proportion to the size of their population, the richest cities of Moscow and St Petersburg have been left relatively unscathed."

UK MoD analysis on Russia-Ukraine

In the series of tweets, they have explained that this analysis "is especially true for the families of the country's elite". Further, they shared that in many parts of the eastern region of Russia: "Deaths are likely running, as a percentage of the population, at a rate 30+ times higher than in Moscow." Whereas in places like Astrakhan, some 75% of casualties come from the minority Kazakh and Tartar populations, ethnic minorities taking the biggest hit. The ministry added: "On February 21, 2023, Russian senior officials were photographed making up the front two rows of the audience of President Putin’s state of the nation speech. None of these is known to have children serving in the military." Taking to social media, the UK MoD wrote, "As the Russian MoD seeks to address its continued deficit of combat personnel, insulating the better-off and more influential elements of Russian society will highly likely remain a major consideration."

As per the Russian military claims, more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the past 24 hours, as the battle of the Bakhmut region continues. Both nations have suffered significant losses, reported Sky News. "In the Donetsk direction... more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed during the day," said the Russian ministry on Sunday. On the other hand, Ukraine officials claimed that more than 500 Russian soldiers have been killed and injured in the last 24 hours.