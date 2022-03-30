Russia Shifts Focus, Looks East Even As Ukrainian Troops Reclaim More Ground

With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by Ukrainian resistance, Russia is now increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine’s military in the east in the hope of forcing Kiev into surrendering part of the country’s territory.

The Russian military also declared that the “first stage of the operation” had been largely accomplished, allowing Russian troops to concentrate on their top goal, which is — the liberation of Donbas.”

The bulk of the Ukrainian army is now concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where it has been locked up in fighting with Moscow-backed separatists in a nearly eight-year conflict. If Russia succeeds in encircling and destroying the Ukrainian forces in Donbas, it could try to dictate its terms to Kiev and potentially attempt to split the country in two.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said that Russia stating a focus on Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas region “is likely a tacit admission that it is struggling to sustain more than one significant axis of advance.”

“Russian units suffering heavy losses have been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganize and supply,” the ministry said in a statement. “Such activity is placing further pressure on Russia’s already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having reorganizing its units in forward areas within Ukraine.”

It noted that the shift is unlikely to mean relief for civilians in cities suffering relentless Russian bombardments, saying that it expects Moscow will “continue to compensate for its reduced ground maneuver capability through mass artillery and missile strikes.”

Experts say the shift in strategy could reflect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s acknowledgment that his plan for a blitz in Ukraine has failed, forcing him to narrow his goals and change tactics.

Ukraine fights back

Ukrainian troops meanwhile, have been successful in pushing back the Russians from some regions. The mayor of Irpin, a northwestern Kiev suburb that has seen some of the heaviest fighting near the capital, said that the city has been “liberated” from Russian troops. Zelenskyy also warned that Russian forces are trying to now regroup after losing the area.

Meanwhile, a senior U.S. defense official claims that Ukrainians have also retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, in the east. US and British officials have also been noting that Moscow has increasingly focused on fighting the Ukrainian forces in the east while parallely surrounding Kiev and other big cities and pummeling them with rockets and artillery. But the Russian attempts to capture Kiev, the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and other cities in the northeast have been thwarted by well-organized Ukrainian defenses and logistical challenges that have come in way of the Russian offensive.

(With AP inputs)