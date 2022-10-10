Russia Should Respond To Crimea Bridge Attack By Killing Ukrainians: Ex-President Medvedev

Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who chaired a meeting of the security council on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the recent Kerch Bridge explosion, said in a piece published in the state-affiliated agency Tass, that Moscow must respond to Ukraine’s "terror attack" that destroyed the Crimean bridge "by directly killing terrorists." Medvedev. "Russia can only respond to this crime by directly killing terrorists, as is the custom elsewhere in the world. This is what Russian citizens expect," wrote the Russian official, suggesting war escalation. He labelled Ukraine as a failed state as he directly accused its forces of striking the 12-mile Kerch bridge.

"That was a terrorist act and sabotage committed by the criminal Kyiv regime. There never was any doubt about that. All reports were presented and conclusions made," Dmitry Medvedev stressed, according to Tass.

Putin calls Kerch bridge attack 'act of terrorism'

Russia's President Vladimir Putin also blatantly accused the forces of the Ukrainian regime of carrying out the blast on the Kerch bridge, and what he described as "masterminding the act of terrorism.” The bridge linking the occupied Crimean Peninsula to Russia was the main supply route for Russian troops to enter southern Ukraine with logistics during the ongoing war and was viewed as an embarrassing blow for Russian Federation. The Kerch bridge was an integral logistics route between the annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea and Moscow. In Russia, officials demanded a retaliatory move, holding Ukraine responsible for the attack.

“There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure,” Putin was heard saying in the recorded message posted on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

“This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," he asserted. Medvedev, meanwhile, strengthened calls to "punish" those responsible for the explosions, pointing at Ukrainians and labelling them as "terrorists." “Russia can only respond to this crime by directly killing terrorists, as is the custom elsewhere in the world,” the former president was quoted by Tass as saying. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, derided the Russians for launching missiles at the Ukrainian city of Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, as he wrote on Twitter: "Putin accuses Ukraine of terrorism? Sounds too cynical even for Russia."