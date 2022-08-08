Russia Shows Its Readiness To Facilitate IAEA Visit To Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia NPP Amid War

Amid the ongoing ravaging war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, Russia has shown its willingness to assist the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in organising a visit to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The facility, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, is under the occupation of Russian forces since March. Mikhail Ulyanov, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, stated that Moscow is ready to organise the visit but the agency also needs to take into consideration the "criminal actions" of Kyiv carried out around the plant.

We have already issued a circular stating our readiness to assist the IAEA leadership in organizing such a visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Russia is also interested in the agency having information about the criminal actions of Kyiv and the campaign of disinformation that the Zelenskyy's regime has been carrying out," Ulyanov told RIA Novosti. His remarks came as the IAEA has often expressed concerns over the security of the plant and is willing to send an expert mission to take stock of the facility.

IAEA expresses 'grave concern' over shelling at nuclear power plant

Since Russia launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine in late February, the situation at the plant has been a source of concern for the IAEA. The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant is under Russian control but, is currently run by Ukrainians as the conflict between the two countries continues to escalate for more than 160 days now. Earlier on August 6, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed his "grave concern" over shelling at the nuclear power plant, which is located in southern Ukraine. He also cautioned the attack highlights the possibility of a nuclear tragedy which may endanger the environment and human health in Ukraine and beyond.

Russia warns of 'catastrophic consequences' of attacks at ZNPP

Meanwhile, the Russian administration has also accused Ukraine of sheeling at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, and also warned of "catastrophic consequences" of attacks. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov stated Russia hopes that countries that have an absolute influence on Kyiv will use it to prevent such shelling in the future. Notably, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was attacked by Russian forces earlier on March 4, 2022. The facility was set ablaze after coming under attack by the Russian troops.

Image: AP