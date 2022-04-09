Russia Shuts Offices Of Amnesty, Human Rights Watch And Others Over Ukraine War Reports

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Russia announced that it was shutting down more than a dozen foreign organisations, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The Russian justice ministry said on Friday that 15 international organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, had their registrations revoked (HRW). The announcement came on the 44th day of Russia's military assault in pro-Western Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and over 11 million people fleeing their homes or the country in the biggest refugee crisis in Ukraine's history since World War II.

Due to "violations of the present legislation of the Russian Federation," fifteen international organisations and foreign NGOs have been removed from Russia's list of international organisations and foreign NGOs, the justice ministry said in a statement. The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, the Aga Khan Foundation, the Wspolnota Polska Association, and other organisations' local offices were also shut down by Russia.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) announced on its official Twitter handle the ban on the organisation in Russia by Vladimir Putin's government in the country. "Russia’s Justice Ministry has deregistered HR, after 30 years in Russia," HRW said in its tweet. It further added, "the Ministry's statement referred vaguely to Russian legislation, but there is little doubt the move was in response to our reporting on the war in Ukraine."

BREAKING: Russia’s Justice Ministry has deregistered @hrw, after 30 years in #Russia.



The ministry's statement referred vaguely to Russian legislation, but there is little doubt the move was in response to our reporting on the war in #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/2hMuheyYPJ — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) April 8, 2022

'Punished for defending human rights'

Agnes Callamard, Secretary-General of Amnesty International, said that her organisation was also shut down by the Russian authorities. She said that her organisation will continue to defend independent journalism’s ability to report actual facts, free of the Russian government’s intervention.

"We will never stop fighting for the release of prisoners of conscience unjustly detained for standing up for human rights. We will continue to defend independent journalism’s ability to report actual facts, free of the Russian government’s intervention. We will continue to defend independent journalism’s ability to report actual facts, free of the Russian government’s intervention," Callamard said in her tweet.

Callamard further claimed that all the organisations have been punished for defending human rights and speaking the truth to the Russian authorities. "The Russian authorities are closing down Amnesty International. We are the latest in a long list of organizations that have been punished for defending human rights and speaking the truth to the Russian authorities," she said.

Callamard also warned the Russian authorities that the shutdown won't affect the reporting of the Kremlin's human rights violations both at home and abroad. "The authorities are deeply mistaken if they believe that by closing down our Moscow office they will stop our work exposing human rights violations. We will redouble our efforts to expose Russia’s egregious human rights violations both at home and abroad," she said.