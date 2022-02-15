Last Updated:

Russia Signals Hope For Diplomacy As More US Troops Trickling Into Europe | See Pics

Russia suggested it is ready to talk with the West about security issues that led to the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Here are subsequent developments that followed:

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
As tensions between Moscow-Kyiv border continue to mount, Ukrainian armed forces' personnel on Monday surveyed impact areas from shells that landed to their positions on a front line

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, to discuss 8-point security demands that US & NATO rejected earlier

Speaking with Putin on the sidelines of the meeting, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested Russia must continue dialogue with the US and its allies on Russian security demands. 

Meanwhile, worrying about the potential Russian invasion US deployed paratroopers from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division to Europe on Monday. 

On other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy & German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended joint news conference following talks at The Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv over a potential Russian attack.

In the meantime, Bundeswehr low-loader with self-propelled howitzer 2000 left Hindenburg barracks in Germany for Lithuania as Berlin decided to deploy service personnel in the Baltic state

More NATO troops were sent to Eastern Europe. Here, members of the National Guard of Ukraine look out of the window as they ride in a bus through Kyiv

On Monday, at least 12 nations, including US & UK urged to move their citizens and diplomats out of Ukraine. Here, pedestrians walk along a street in downtown Kyiv amid broiling Russia-Ukraine crisis

As the West continues to make last-ditch efforts to deter Russian aggression by urging Moscow to "return to diplomacy," Ukrainian serviceman have been told to 'remain alert' in Luhansk.

