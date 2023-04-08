Russia Skeptical China Might Shift Posture On Ukraine After Xi-Macron Meeting

As French President, Emmanuel Macron, and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen asked China’s Xi Jinping to use his “influence” to help broker peace in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin on Friday said that it has been tracking the key talks between Xi, Macron and von der Leyen. Speaking at the state press conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia doubts China would change its posture on the Ukrainian military offensive succumbing to external pressure.

During Moscow's visit, China’s Xi had proposed to steadfast ally Putin, a 12-point peace plan in the first major diplomatic intervention in the war. Russia’s President noted that he was willing to look into China’s proposal but the US and its Western allies trashed the proposal citing China’s close ties with Russia and intelligence that Beijing has been supporting Moscow with lethal weapons.

Russia has 'own rich relations' with China: Peskov

Russia has its own "rich relations" with Beijing, Kremlin spokesman Peskov told reporters. He added that Russian officials have been “monitoring" the developments between the EU and China. There were "no prospects" for China to be a mediator with Ukraine at present, a Kremlin spokesperson reiterated.

“Undoubtedly, China has a very effective and commanding potential for mediation. But the situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there are no prospects for a political settlement,” Peskov was quoted as saying. His remark came as Xi urged for peace talks to "resume as soon as possible,” Associated Press reported.

"China is a very serious, very big power with its own sovereign position. This is not the kind of country that changes its positions rapidly under external influence," Peskov said. He was responding to whether the EU could persuade Xi Jinping to change its stance on the conflict.

Xi, according to the Chinese state media, expressed willingness to speak to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but also urged the French leader to table his own peace proposal for negotiating peace between the two warring sides. Macron, during his visit, asked Beijing to "bring Russia back to its senses,” all the while condemning Moscow’s brutal invasion. "I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table,” Macron was quoted saying.

He also stressed that China must embrace a “critical spirit” that would allow the country to become “free, rational individuals.” According to a joint statement released by Paris and Beijing, the two counterparts pledged “support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine”. They also called for all parties to respect international law without naming Russia.