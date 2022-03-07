Russia Skips ICJ Hearing On Ukraine's Plea Seeking End To Violence; Court Expresses Regret

In a key development on Monday amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Russia refused to participate in the International Court of Justice hearing on the application of the war-hit nation. On February 25, Ukraine instituted proceedings against Russia urging the court to call upon the Vladimir Putin regime to immediately halt all military actions in the territory of the former pending the holding of a hearing. It contended that Russia's rationale to commence a special military operation was based on a "lie" that genocide had been committed in Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ukraine, observed, in its application, "Ukraine is currently facing catastrophic and wholly unprovoked military attacks, and every day that these actions continue, the human rights of the Ukrainian people are gravely violated. Under these unprecedented circumstances, Ukraine asks the court to urgently indicate provisional measures. Russia's claim of both genocide and a right to take action to prevent and punish such genocide are legal claims governed by the Genocide Convention. The parties' dispute over Russia's claims should be resolved by this Court or through other lawful, peaceful means."

Expressing regret over Russia's non-appearance in these proceedings, ICJ president Joan Donoghue said, "As already mentioned, immediately after the application and request for the indication of provisional measures were filed, the Registrar transmitted certified copies thereof to the government of the Russian Federation. He also notified the Secretary General of the United Nations. According to Article 74 Paragraph 1 of the rules of court, a request for the indication of provisional measures shall have priority over all other cases. Paragraph 2 of the same provision states that the court shall proceed to a decision on a request as a matter of urgency."

