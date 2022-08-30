Russia Slams EU's 'irrational & Absurd' Energy Policy, Claims US Benefiting From The Same

Amid the ongoing raging war in Ukraine, the Kremlin has lambasted the European Union's (EU's) energy policy, saying that common people in Europe are forced to bear the brunt of their leaders' "irrational and absurd" policies towards Moscow. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov alleged that the EU's American partners are profiting from an "energy bonanza," as the 27-member bloc has decided to wean itself off Russian gas in future. He stated it is unfortunate that Brussels and individual European nations are showing their "utter lack of reasoning" step by step.

"This is demonstrated in such anti-Russian impulses, outbursts of hatred for our country, through absolutely irrational and even absurd actions in the energy field, for which the public of European countries have to pay. At the same time, it also makes it possible for American companies to turn a profit," Peskov remarked, as per news agency Sputnik.

The United States and the European Union drastically decreased their purchases of Russian coal, oil, and gas after President Vladimir Putin launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine.

Kremlin slams EU's plan to impose visa restrictions on Russian tourists

The Kremlin spokesperson also slammed the EU's plan to impose bloc-wide visa restrictions on Russian tourists. Peskov asserted that the even possibility of discussing such concepts at the EU level shows the "set of illogical bordering on insanity" that the political elites of the bloc are prone to. Notably, the EU has already restricted air travel from Russia after it launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine in late February. However, Russians are still allowed to travel by land to neighbouring EU nations.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for more than six months with no sign of ending anytime soon. The delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations, however, they have failed to produce desired results so far. Meanwhile, the US along with its allies and EU have imposed a slew of sanctions against Russia since the onset of the war on February 24.

Image: AP