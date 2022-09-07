Russia Slams IAEA Report On Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant; Seeks 'additional Explanations'

Russia has sought "additional explanations" from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on parts of its report concerning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. Lavrov stressed that Russia needed more information as there are several issues in the report, Sky News reported citing Interfax. His remarks come after the IAEA released a report regarding the nuclear safety, security and safeguards situation in Ukraine. The report also included the findings from the IAEA mission's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that the report of the IAEA mission does not include the source of the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. She underscored that every effort was made to obtain information regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Sputnik reported. According to Zakharova, the lack of information indicates that the IAEA mission does not seek to witness the source of the shelling. Echoing similar remarks, Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations, stated that Russia regrets that the IAEA did not reveal the source of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

IAEA releases report regarding nuclear safety in Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency released a report regarding the nuclear safety and safeguards situation in Ukraine. The report also included the findings from the IAEA mission's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In its report, the IAEA said that their team witnessed shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, particularly on September 3 and has stated that it is still "gravely concerned" over the situation at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The IAEA team was advised to evacuate to the ground level of the administrative building. According to the report, the team witnessed the damage caused by reported events at various locations. The IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) noted that the shelling could have affected safety-related structures. In the report, the IAEA has recommended that the shelling at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its surroundings "should be stopped." It stated that the operation of safety and security systems and equipment at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant should be ensured.

"During the ISAMZ, the team closely witnessed shelling in the vicinity of the ZNPP, in particular on 3 September when the team was instructed to evacuate to the ground level of the Administrative Building. Moreover, the team observed damage at different locations caused by reported events with some of the damage being close to the reactor buildings," IAEA said in the report.

