Amid its ongoing ravaging war with Ukraine, the Russian government has slammed a media report that accused Moscow of stealing electricity from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The Russian Foreign Ministry cited a Wall Street Journal report which claimed Moscow was allegedly attempting to redirect power to occupied territories and even export markets, where the cost of electricity is rising. "The wild conclusion is that such ‘expropriation’ on the part of Russia will additionally destabilize energy markets. Just a quick look at the article is enough to understand the authors’ complete failure to see the cause-effect relationships," the ministry said in a statement, TASS news agency reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry further emphasised that the Kyiv regime was to blame for the ongoing shelling of the power plant area, which put the entire continent of Europe in danger of a nuclear disaster. According to the ministry, "The obvious conclusion is that the Kyiv regime, with the cooperation of the US, is endangering millions of people in Europe by destroying energy infrastructure. "But the Wall Street Journal, based thousands of kilometres from the region at risk, clearly has no interest in that," the statement read.

Russia & Ukraine accuse each other of shelling region around ZNPP

Located in southern Ukraine, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear plant in Europe and has been occupied by Russia since March this year. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is under Russian control but, is currently run by Ukrainian workers as the conflict between the two countries continues to escalate for over five months now. Notably, both the warring countries have accused each other of shelling the region around the nuclear power plant.

Russia trying to link nuclear plant to Crimean grid: Ukraine operator

Meanwhile, Ukrainian operator Energoatom also warned that the Russian forces are preparing to link Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the grid in Crimea. The plant, which includes six of Ukraine's 15 reactors and can power four million homes, is located not far from the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. Energoatom President Petro Kotin stated that Russia would seek to first damage the plant's power lines that are connected to the Ukrainian energy system.

Image: AP