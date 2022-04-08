Russia Slams Ukraine Over Statements On DPR Train Station Attack, Calls It 'provocation'

Russia on Friday called the Ukraine regime’s statement on an alleged Russian “rocket attack” at the railway station in Kramatorsk 'a provocation'. The Vladimir Putin-led country blamed Kyiv even as the Volydymyr Zelenskyy administration denied firing the Tochka-U missiles that ripped through the Kramatorsk region in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), killing at least 30 civilians. Thousands of people were at the station, used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine, at the time of the attack as they try to flee Russian attacks amid the offensive continuing on the 44th day.

In the visuals accessed by Republic, smoke can be seen manifesting itself as a towering plume against the blue sky as several rockets hit the station one after the other. As the shelling intensified, chaos and commotion hit the residents who fled for cover in ad-hoc shelters.

"Russia lacking strength & courage to stand up on the battlefield"

Moments after the attack, Zelenskyy in a statement to local media said, "The occupiers hit the Kramatorsk railway station with a Point-U, where thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated… About 30 people died, about 100 people were injured to varying degrees." The Ukrainian President added, "Russian non-humans do not abandon their methods. Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."

However, refuting Ukraine's claim, Russia counterclaimed saying that 'Kyiv, not Moscow', fired Tochka-U missiles that ripped through the Kramatorsk region in the so-called DPR. It is to note that a Tochka-U ballistic missile is usually launched mounted on a 6x6 truck. The projectile has a range of 120 km. Ukraine reportedly possesses 90 Tochka-U missiles in its arsenal.

UNGA suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over allegations of horrific human rights violations in Ukraine. The move was earlier initiated by the US after harrowing images surfaced depicting corpses strewn across streets of the Ukrainian city, Bucha, with Washington terming Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body as a "farce”.

A total of 92 countries have voted in favour and 24 have voted against the resolution, whereas, 53 nations, including India, have abstained from voting.