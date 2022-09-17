Russia Slams West For 'illegal Unilateral Sanctions', Causing Disruption To Exports

Vasily Nebenzya, the permanent Russian envoy to the United Nations, slammed the West on Thursday for imposing “illegal unilateral sanctions” which are delaying the implementation of a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey. The deal will enable the Russian agricultural exports to gain unimpeded access to global markets in exchange for granting permission to Ukraine for grain export via the Black Sea.

As the official website of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, while addressing a UN Security Council meeting, the Russian envoy accused the West and other EU officials of “selfishness, cynicism and hypocrisy” claiming that approximately 300,000 tons of Russian fertiliser has been stuck in European ports due to the sanctions, costing Russia to the tune of “tens of millions of dollars”. Additionally, targeting the United States, Nebenzya remarked “The European Union and the United States’ narrative saying that their sanctions do not interfere with the export of food and fertilizers does not reflect reality.”

Have the sanctions been effective against Russia?

The Russian envoy further explained that “the restrictions have made bank transactions much more difficult,” as Russian bank accounts that play a key role in the agricultural sector were shut down. Moreover, the shipping insurance fees have increased significantly and is becoming yet another major issue for Russia.

However, the attempts to sanction Russia in order to punish it for the actions in Ukraine may have only done the work of fuel for the emergent energy crisis in Europe. America’s appeal from the world community to join in the efforts to sanction Russia failed as it was unable to isolate Russia. Countries like India took independent decisions when it came to buy commodities like oil from Russia despite being lectured by European nations against such actions.

Furthermore, despite the sanctions imposed on Russia, Europe was witnessed bending the knee when it came to the question of Nord-Stream 1. Canada had earlier exempted a Russian gas turbine from sanctions amid Europe energy crisis as the turbine is cardinal for proper flow of gas to Europe.

On the other hand, in July, Russia was heavily blamed by Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The accusations stemmed from the fact that Ukraine used to ship over 50% of its exports from its port in Odessa through the Black Sea. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), nearly 20 million tons of grain, meant for the global market, was stuck in Ukraine’s Odessa port. However, despite the still ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the shipments have resumed since August 1 and more than three million tons of grain and other food commodities have left Ukrainian ports as part of the agreement, according to the UN.

Image: AP