Russia Slams West For 'pumping Tens Of Billions Of Dollars' Arms In Ukraine

As US President Joe Biden and his counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz released a joint statement announcing that new supplies of military aid including infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine, Russia on Monday responded harshly blaming the EU, US, and NATO of flaring war by pumping "tens of billions of dollars" worth of arms into Kyiv. Kremlin's remarks came as French President Emmanuel Macron also announced that his country will be supplying AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles after he held a call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia, on January 9, berated the collective West of becoming a party in the conflict by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"It hardly makes sense to speak only of France's decision. We know that collective Europe, the North Atlantic Alliance, and the United States have pumped tens of billions of dollars into Ukraine through the supply of arms," Russia's President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Sputnik.

West playing 'geopolitical games' by supplying arms in Ukraine: Putin

Russia's President Putin has been vocal about protesting the EU's arms supply to Ukraine, warning that it would only exacerbate the ongoing conflict. Putin had accused the West of exercising global hegemony and violating the interests of Moscow, saying that Western nations believe that "their civilisation and their neo-liberal culture is the golden standard to everyone else." West takes unilateral decisions regarding "who has the right to self-determination and who doesn't," Putin had said, hitting out at the support Western countries lend to Ukraine and their coordinated sanctions against Russian Federation.

Putin accused the EU of being "greedy" and added that they intended to make Russia their "colony." Putin had also alleged that by supplying arms, the West has been exploiting millions of Ukrainians for its geopolitical games. “It's clearly illustrated by the fate of many countries and nations in the Middle East and other regions of the world, as well as of millions of people in Ukraine, whom the West is cynically using as consumables in geopolitical games aimed at containing Russia," leader of the Russian Federation had earlier stated concerning weapons supply in Ukraine.